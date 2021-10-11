Advertisement

Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar.

Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive.

Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

