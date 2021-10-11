Women’s Energy Network of W.Va. launches Purses for Power.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - October is domestic violence awareness month and a local group is using purses to highlight the issue.

The women’s energy network of West Virginia is partnering with the nonprofit hope Inc. to support those suffering domestic violence in the north-central region.

Purses for Power is a program aimed at helping victims of domestic violence in our area.

Community Initiatives Director Sarah Veselka says purses for power ensures women and children. entering shelters have access to personal care and comfort items and a purse or bag to store them in.

“And we’re going to give them to women and children in need that are entering shelters from situations of violence whether that’s domestic abuse or drug-related so they’re seeking shelter and so they don’t have a lot of these comfort items,” said Veselka.

Purses for power serves north-central West Virginia but is drawing support from outside state borders.

“We’ve gotten so many donations already as far as away as from Alabama from across the state of West Virginia, we have the West Virginia manufacturing association members donating bags,” said Veselka.

The program recently received $2k in funding from the dominion energy charitable foundation, which will be used to match donations being gathered by other organizations... And to purchase items for victims.

“so, we’re able to get a lot of necessary items through donations but comfort items like makeup, lotions, things that aren’t necessarily required but that make our lives a lot easier and...Normal,” said Veselka.

Veselka hopes this program ultimately raises awareness to this issue.

“We also want to put in resources into the bags that have hotlines and therapy you know things that can help get people can get to help along their road to recovery to getting back to their lives outside of abuse,” said Veselka.

Donations can be dropped off at the EnviroScience office on 129 Greenbag Road.

