2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men are facing charges after authorities say drugs were found during a search of a vehicle they were in.

The stop happened Friday in Harrison County.

A deputy wrote in a criminal complaint that he stopped a silver Chevy Equinox that was a suspect vehicle in a murder that occurred on Oct. 2 in Harrison County.

Drugs and cash were found during a search of the driver, identified by authorities as Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams, according to the criminal complaint.

A search of the vehicle also turned up approximately one pound of meth in a shopping bag, the complaint said.

A passenger, identified as Davonta Dion Brogdon, was also arrested.

Both men face drug charges. Neither face charges related to murder.

