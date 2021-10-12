Advertisement

2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder

Two men are facing charges after authorities say drugs were found in a vehicle he was driving.
WV Corrections
WV Corrections(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men are facing charges after authorities say drugs were found during a search of a vehicle they were in.

The stop happened Friday in Harrison County.

A deputy wrote in a criminal complaint that he stopped a silver Chevy Equinox that was a suspect vehicle in a murder that occurred on Oct. 2 in Harrison County.

Drugs and cash were found during a search of the driver, identified by authorities as Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams, according to the criminal complaint.

A search of the vehicle also turned up approximately one pound of meth in a shopping bag, the complaint said.

A passenger, identified as Davonta Dion Brogdon, was also arrested.

Both men face drug charges. Neither face charges related to murder.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility
Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
A new roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker.
New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
Some are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.
Morgantown Human Rights Commission hopes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city
Women’s Energy Network of W.Va. launches Purses for Power.
Women’s Energy Network of W.Va. launches Purses for Power