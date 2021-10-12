Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani

Had seven points in the Buccaneers’ win over Lewis County
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Cameron Zuliani is no stranger to the word “athlete.”

For Buckhannon-Upshur High School, she’s participated in what seems like every sport and is all-state in soccer, track and swimming.

On the football field, she’s the Buccaneers’ kicker. Last Friday against Lewis County, she was 4 of 4 in extra points, hit a 20-yard field goal and achieved the first touchback of her career.

Though her football and soccer careers may be coming to a close at B-U, there are still more sports to be played for Zuliani; she isn’t done just yet.

