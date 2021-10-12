Daisy K. Hawkins Wilcox, 80, of Stonewood passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 in the United Hospital Center.

She was born in Mt. Clare on September 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Granville William and Mary Sears Hawkins.

She was married to Gerald Wallace Wilcox on August 12, 1960, who preceded her in death on September 1, 2014.

Surviving are four children, Charlie Wilcox of Stonewood, Lester Wilcox and his wife Cecilia of Clarksburg, Mary Wilcox of Stonewood and Musetta Murphy and her husband Steven of Stonewood; seven grandchildren, Jason Wilcox and his wife Crystal of Clarksburg, Cory Wilcox and his wife Tasha of Clarksburg, Megan Counts of Clarksburg, Ashley Counts of Metz, Breanna Murphy of Bridgeport, Valek Swiger of Stonewood and Brooke Collins and her husband Josh of West Union; and 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Cleveland Hawkins and his wife Lorraine of Laurel Valley and Charles “Buck” Hawkins and his wife Connie of Nutter Fort; two sisters, Rose Wilcox and her husband Melvin of Stonewood and Lilly Hawkins of Stonewood; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kathern Watson; one brother, Granville Lester Hawkins; and four sisters, Ellen Penland, Evelyn Scarff, Dorothy Talkington and Addie “Sue” Washburn.

In addition to her own children, Daisy also raised her siblings Buck, Rose, Dorothy, and Lilly Hawkins; nephews David and Wayne Scarff; and granddaughter Megan Counts.

Daisy was a born again Christian and a member of the Bible Baptist Temple Church in Stonewood. She loved cooking and baking, but her passion was having her family around her. Daisy adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. Interment will be in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

