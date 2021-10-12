Diane Vincent, 71, of Fairmont, WV, passed on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1950, to the late Ervil and Lela Mae Dozier Bogard. Diane graduated from Peru High School in Indiana and married her loving husband, Eddie Vincent Sr. on October 26, 1968, where they met in Peru, Indiana. They were happily married for 52 years and shared three children together.

Diane was a treasured member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church for over forty years. She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with her husband, Diane is survived by her two sons Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey, and Billy Vincent and his wife Anja, and her daughter Becky DeWitt and her husband Karry. Also surviving are her three sisters Connie Maynard, Bonnie Sue Carrier, Debbie Cottrill, her mother-in-law Dorothy Vincent of Fairmont whom she was her caregiver for the past 3 years and her sister-in-law Debbie Bogard, 8 grandchildren, Abigail, Cadence, and Riley Vincent, Hunter, and Levi Dewitt, Larissa, Nicolas, Marc, and Billy Vincent, 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, Bruce, and Wyatt, and several special nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Ervil and Lela Bogard and her brother Ervil Bogard Jr.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Wednesday, October 13, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, October 14, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at WV National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.