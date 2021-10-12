Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was a nice start to the workweek, with summer-like temperatures and sunshine. Today will be a bit more cloudy, as a weak cold front pushes in from the west. Because this front is moisture-starved, however, rain chances will be low. This afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies, with only a couple of isolated showers and little rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, cooler than yesterday but still well above-average for October. Heading into tonight, skies will still be partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible. Some areas could see patchy, dense fog, which could disrupt morning commutes. Other than that, we don’t expect anything eventful. Winds will be light, and tonight’s lows will be in the upper-50s. Overall, barring the clouds, today won’t be too bad of a day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with plenty of clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, and we don’t expect any rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, still warmer-than-average. Overall, a really nice day. Through the rest of the workweek, expect partly cloudy skies and summer-like temperatures, as a high-pressure system south of us keeps us dry. So enjoy the nice temperatures while you can. It’s not until Friday night into the weekend that a cold front from the west starts pushing in, bringing rain showers and more seasonable temperatures to WV. So expect some soggy conditions and temperatures more in-line with fall over the weekend. In short, up until the weekend, expect summer-like temperatures and filtered sunshine.

Today: Very slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, especially in the mountains, but we won’t see much rain if we do see any. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, warmer-than-average. High: 77.

Tonight: Patchy fog possible in some areas, with some dense fog possible. We might see a few isolated showers, but don’t expect much. Other than that, expect an uneventful night, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mild upper-50s. Overall, a foggy but calm night. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, still warmer-than-average for mid-October. High: 77.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny, so we will see filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 80.

