Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced

The latest winners in the state’s vaccine sweepstakes were announced Tuesday morning.
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest winners in the state’s vaccine sweepstakes were announced Tuesday morning.

Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant each won full four-year scholarships, while Jennifer Goldcamp of Morgantown won the $150,000 dream wedding.

Other area winners included a ski resort season pass winner in Fairmonth.

Three more scholarship winners and the winner of a zero-turn lawn mower will be revealed later Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the sixth and final week of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

