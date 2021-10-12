Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest winners in the state’s vaccine sweepstakes were announced Tuesday morning.

Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant each won full four-year scholarships, while Jennifer Goldcamp of Morgantown won the $150,000 dream wedding.

Other area winners included a ski resort season pass winner in Fairmonth.

Three more scholarship winners and the winner of a zero-turn lawn mower will be revealed later Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the sixth and final week of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.