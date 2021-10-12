Leonard Joseph Hurst, 91, of Jane Lew, passed away in the comfort of his daughter and caregiver’s home, Terri Harris, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born in Lewis County on April 7, 1930, a son of the late Fred Ervin Hurst and Beatrice Earl West Hurst.

On November 27, 1952, Leonard married Betty Jean Plaugher Hurst and together they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage before her passing on May 19, 2011.

In addition to his parents and wife, Leonard was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Brenda Sue Hurst; infant granddaughter, Amanda Suzanne Riffle; infant great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Paige Crawford; son-in-law, Rondal Eagle; and five siblings: Margarite Smith, Minnie Kitts, Albert Hurst, Dorothy Smith, and Lako Hurst.

Leonard is survived by one son, Gayle Hurst and wife, Charlotte, of Gerrardstown; four daughters: Carol Riffle and husband, David, of Jane Lew, Debra Eagle of Weston, Terri Harris and husband, Jim, of Jane Lew, and Sheri Crawford-McSweeny and husband, Perley, of Wayne; eleven grandchildren: Melissa Trimble, Tabetha Grogg, Lesley Jones, Tracy Cogar, Jason Hurst, Joe Riffle, Shawn Tavares, Adam Eagle, Rob Crawford, Jonithon Crawford, and Brian Harris; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two siblings: Maudie Dodrill, and Stanley Hurst and wife, Mary Jane; and several nieces and nephews.

Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1954. He worked in numerous body shops during his career. Leonard also owned and operated Hurst Body Shop in Jane Lew during the 1970′s. He loved playing beautiful music on his guitar, raising and trail riding his Appaloosa horses, and socializing with friends and making music together. More than anything, Leonard loved his family. He cherished the time he spent playing baseball with his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by calling 1-800-478-5833 or visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

Private Services will be held at a later date with Interment following at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Mt. Clare.

Private Services will be held at a later date with Interment following at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Mt. Clare.

