Lincoln Football looking past first loss of the season

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars started their season out 4-0, the best opening they’ve had since 2015.

Though the Cougars now still 4-1 following their 35-13 loss to RCB on Friday, they’re using the loss to improve on their weaknesses: penalties, turnovers and getting in there own way on offense.

Lincoln will play their homecoming game this Friday against Elkins at 7 p.m.

