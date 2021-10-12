Advertisement

Lincoln Football looking past first loss of the season

It’s all about improvement and the mental mindset for the Cougars
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars started their season out 4-0, the best opening they’ve had since 2015.

Though the Cougars now still 4-1 following their 35-13 loss to RCB on Friday, they’re using the loss to improve on their weaknesses: penalties, turnovers and getting in there own way on offense.

Lincoln will play their homecoming game this Friday against Elkins at 7 p.m.

