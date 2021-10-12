Lisa Dawn Tomey, 51, of Weston, passed away after injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Friday, October 1, 2021.

She was born in Weston on November 1, 1969, a daughter of Donna Jean Wagner Miller and the late French Junior Miller. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her fiancé, Dave King; and one step-father, Gerald Exline.

Forever cherishing their memories of Lisa are her mother, Donna Miller and husband, Charles, of Jane Lew; one brother, Kenneth Miller and wife, Angela, of Richmond, VA; three aunts: Connie McCoy and husband, Larry, Linda Corley, and Sue Armstrong and husband, Don; two uncles: Eddie Wagner and Tom Wagner; and several extended family members and friends.

Lisa had a special place in her heart for animals and enjoyed cross-stitching. She was a loving, generous, caring, and welcoming soul and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Lisa’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lisa Dawn Tomey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

