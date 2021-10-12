Advertisement

Max Thomas Lantz
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
Max Thomas Lantz, 81, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and Pastor Bryan Lamm.

He was born in Clarksburg on August 6, 1940, a son of the late Thomas Dale and Mable Mulligan Lantz.

Max is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Ann Felts Lantz, who he married on December 23, 1962.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Brian Lantz and wife Jane of Annapolis, MD and their children, Kaitlyn Lantz and husband Francisco Ford, and Jacob Lantz; one brother-in-law, Stuart “Butch” Felts and wife Terry of Clarksburg and their children, Gregory Felts, and Sarah Toothman and husband Jason; three great nieces, Mary Felts, Beverly Toothman, and Annie Toothman; as well as several cousins.

Max was a 1959 graduate of Washington Irving High School and later went on to study at Fairmont State College and the West Virginia Business College. He was an Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. Max retired from the Harrison County Board of Education.

Max loved golf and was a member at Sunny Croft Country Club for many years. In addition, he was a member at Duff Street United Methodist Church and the VFW Post 573.

Mrs. Lantz would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at WVU Hospice and the staff at Byard Mercer Pharmacy.

In keeping with his wishes, Max will be cremated. The family will hold a private ceremony to honor him.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family a www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

