Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to a criminal investigation.

The person (pictured above) is wanted for questioning in a felony assault that occurred on Chestnut Ridge Rd. in June, the department said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department’s Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or submit an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.