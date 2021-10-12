Advertisement

Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case

The person (pictured above) is wanted for questioning in a felony assault that occurred on Chestnut Ridge Rd. in June, the department said.
Morgantown Police Department
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to a criminal investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department’s Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or submit an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

