Myrtle Grey “Peggy” Barnett
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Myrtle Grey “Peggy” Barnett, 82, of Richwood passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. She was born December 9, 1938 in Arcola to the late Robert and Myrtle Holcomb Mick.

She was a homemaker, caregiver, liked going to Bingo, cooking, making bread, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was Methodist by faith.

Peggy is survived by her sons Charles (Marty) Barnett of Richwood and William A. (Mitzi) Barnett of Higgonsville, MO; daughters Patricia (Charles) Bennett of Richwood and Wanda (Bobby) Adkins of Huntington; son-in-law Bill Sandy; sister Hazel (Rodney) Beckman of Columbus, OH; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Charles Barnett, Sr.; daughter Mary Vona Sandy; brothers George, Jennis, Bobby, and Forest Mick; and sisters Beulah, Eula, and Vivian Mick and Mary Vaudrin.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Barnett Memorial Cemetery, Bug Ridge.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barnett family.

