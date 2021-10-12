Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility
Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
A new roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker.
New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker

Latest News

New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages
PG&E begins re-energizing thousands of customers across Northern California. (Source: KCRA via...
Power turned off to thousands as high winds blow through Calif.
The turtles have been at the Cape Wildlife Center for just over two weeks and continue to be...
Seeing double: Rare two-headed turtle hatches in protected nesting site