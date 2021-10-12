Advertisement

RCB and Fairmont Senior football set to faceoff this Friday

Eagles, Polar Bears have a lot on the line
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, RCB and Fairmont Senior were not just the two best teams in the county, they were the best in the state.

But last year was last year, as RCB Head Coach Josh Gorrell puts it, while some may consider this game the rematch for the state title game that was cancelled due to Covid-9, both coaches look at it like any other game.

Fairmont Senior sits 2-3 on the season, while RCB has posted a 3-2 record, making this a pivotal game for both teams on whether or not they will be in playoff contention.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at East-West Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility
WV Corrections
2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
‘Ludicrous’: Mon County schools seeing widespread vandalisms
Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species

Latest News

WVU football using bye week to refocus
WVU football with a much needed bye week
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 7
Week Seven WVSSAC Football Rankings
RCB volleyball rolls over both Liberty, Lewis Co. 2-0
RCB Volleyball rolls over Lewis County, Liberty
Lincoln suffers first loss of the 2021 season
Lincoln Football looking past first loss of the season