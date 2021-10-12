RCB and Fairmont Senior football set to faceoff this Friday

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, RCB and Fairmont Senior were not just the two best teams in the county, they were the best in the state.

But last year was last year, as RCB Head Coach Josh Gorrell puts it, while some may consider this game the rematch for the state title game that was cancelled due to Covid-9, both coaches look at it like any other game.

Fairmont Senior sits 2-3 on the season, while RCB has posted a 3-2 record, making this a pivotal game for both teams on whether or not they will be in playoff contention.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at East-West Stadium.

