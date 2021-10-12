Advertisement

RCB Volleyball rolls over Lewis County, Liberty

Eagles best both teams 2-0
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty Volleyball hosted both RCB and Lewis County Monday evening.

Liberty started the night out with a win, besting Lewis County 2-0. It was not the Minutemaids’ night, taking another 2-0 loss to RCB.

The Mountaineers versus Eagles matchup rounded out the night, leading RCB to an undefeated night, winning 2-0 following 25-14 and 27-25 set wins.

RCB sits 13-8 on the season, Liberty pulls to 11-5.

