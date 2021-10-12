Week Seven WVSSAC Football Rankings
Doddridge tops Class A for the first time this season
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The week seven WVSSAC rankings have arrived.
Class A - (1) Doddridge, (T5) Ritchie Co., (T10) Gilmer Co, (T10) Trinity Christian School, (12) Clay-Battelle, (T14) Tyler Consolidated
Class AA - (T6) Lincoln, (T10) RCB, (12) East Fairmont
Class AAA - (4) University, (6) Bridgeport
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.