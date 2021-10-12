Advertisement

Week Seven WVSSAC Football Rankings

Doddridge tops Class A for the first time this season
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 7
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 7(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The week seven WVSSAC rankings have arrived.

Class A - (1) Doddridge, (T5) Ritchie Co., (T10) Gilmer Co, (T10) Trinity Christian School, (12) Clay-Battelle, (T14) Tyler Consolidated

Class AA - (T6) Lincoln, (T10) RCB, (12) East Fairmont

Class AAA - (4) University, (6) Bridgeport

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility
WV Corrections
2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
‘Ludicrous’: Mon County schools seeing widespread vandalisms
Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species

Latest News

WVU football using bye week to refocus
WVU football with a much needed bye week
RCB volleyball rolls over both Liberty, Lewis Co. 2-0
RCB Volleyball rolls over Lewis County, Liberty
Lincoln suffers first loss of the 2021 season
Lincoln Football looking past first loss of the season
Cameron Zuliani
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani