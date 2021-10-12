Wilma Kish Oldaker, 96, passed away on Saturday, October 9,2021 at United Hospital Center.

She was born In Dawson Mines, WV on November 5, 1924, a daughter of the late Anton Kish and Mary Szabo Kish.

She was married to Sherwood F. Oldaker, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2002.

Mrs. Oldaker was a graduate of Victory High School and was a life-long homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg since 1945, where she was also a past member of the Chancel Choir, a past Deacon, and a member of the McClellan Bible Class. In addition to this she was a member of Queen Esther Chapter 11 Order of Eastern Star and a member of White Shrine of Jerusalem for over 50 yrs.

She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Leonard Oldaker and four brothers, Arnold Kish, Joseph Kish, Anton Kish and John Kish; and one sister, Anna Kish Kertez.

She is survived by her oldest son, Kenneth L. Oldaker of Clarksburg and daughter Donna Shiffra and husband Everett (Mick) also of Clarksburg; eight grandchildren, Della Sparks and husband Walter “G”, Donald Oldaker and wife Michelle, Leesa Randall and husband Shaun, Melissa Shiffra-Maxwell and husband Ronald, Tamara Cory and husband Edward (Ed), Christy Caplinger and husband David, Kimberly Rogers and husband Bradley, Brooke Romano and husband John; 17 great grandchildren Lauren, Caedon, Dilla, Blake, Shelton, Shayla, Benjamin, Will, Arrington, Braylin, Connely, Asher, Ranger, Addison, Bodie, Christian, Codi; and seven great great grandchildren Brennon, “Ray Ray”, Lyla, Ellie, Brynlee, Brexley, and Ashtyn.

Wilma loved spending time with her family especially during holidays and family gatherings. She was a devout Christian and was very dedicated to her church and family in all ways. Her warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by all her family and friends forever.

Family and friends may call at the First Presbyterian Church, 175 W. Main Street, Clarksburg on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor John F. Koerner officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

