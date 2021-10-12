WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A law enforcement task force operating in West Virginia made dozens of arrests as part of a nearly month-long operation, officials announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Fugitive Task Force recently conducted “Operation Invictus,” a warrant operation that ran from Sept. 7 to Sept. 24.

Officials say the task force made 44 arrests for offenses including first-degree murder, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The suspect arrested for murder was Arthur Greer, and the warrant was obtained out of McDowell County in reference to a cold case murder, officials say.

Six firearms, numerous drugs and more than $24,000 cash was seized.

Agencies involved in Operation Invictus included:

U.S. Marshals

West Virginia State Police

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office

Beckley Police Department

Princeton Police Department

Ravenswood Police Department

Ironton Police Department (Ohio)

