WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’
Officials say the task force made 44 arrests for offenses including first-degree murder, sexual assault, and child abuse.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A law enforcement task force operating in West Virginia made dozens of arrests as part of a nearly month-long operation, officials announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Fugitive Task Force recently conducted “Operation Invictus,” a warrant operation that ran from Sept. 7 to Sept. 24.
The suspect arrested for murder was Arthur Greer, and the warrant was obtained out of McDowell County in reference to a cold case murder, officials say.
Six firearms, numerous drugs and more than $24,000 cash was seized.
Agencies involved in Operation Invictus included:
U.S. Marshals
West Virginia State Police
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Roane County Sheriff’s Office
Mingo County Sheriff’s Office
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office
Beckley Police Department
Princeton Police Department
Ravenswood Police Department
Ironton Police Department (Ohio)
