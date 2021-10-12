Advertisement

WVU football with a much needed bye week

2-4 Mountaineers using week to refocus
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is coming off a 45-20 loss to Baylor last Saturday.

While the Mountaineers haven’t had the best start to the 2021 season, there s still a lot of football left to be played, as Neal Brown emphasized.

With half a season left to go, the Mountaineers ae determined to increase consistency and come out fighting even harder next week at TCU.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility
WV Corrections
2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
‘Ludicrous’: Mon County schools seeing widespread vandalisms
Courtesy: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species

Latest News

WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 7
Week Seven WVSSAC Football Rankings
RCB volleyball rolls over both Liberty, Lewis Co. 2-0
RCB Volleyball rolls over Lewis County, Liberty
Lincoln suffers first loss of the 2021 season
Lincoln Football looking past first loss of the season
Cameron Zuliani
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani