Elkins-Lincoln called off due to flu in week eight
Lincoln searching for another opponent, but not optimistic
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins-Lincoln will not happen in week eight due to flu amongst the Tigers program, keeping them off the field.
This week’s matchup was intended to be the Cougars’ homecoming, but as of Wednesday no varsity football game will be played.
Lincoln will proceed with other homecoming activities.
