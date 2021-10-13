Advertisement

Elkins-Lincoln called off due to flu in week eight

Lincoln searching for another opponent, but not optimistic
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins-Lincoln will not happen in week eight due to flu amongst the Tigers program, keeping them off the field.

This week’s matchup was intended to be the Cougars’ homecoming, but as of Wednesday no varsity football game will be played.

Lincoln will proceed with other homecoming activities.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV Corrections
2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder
WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case
‘Ludicrous’: Mon County schools seeing widespread vandalisms

Latest News

Taz Sherman
Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Chris Herren
Herren emphasizes importance of finding passion, in sports or otherwise
Fairmont Senior boy's soccer wins over RCB 5-0
Fairmont Senior Boy’s Soccer Continues to Prove They’re One of the Best
Morgantown boy's soccer wins over Parkersburg, 4-3
Morgantown Boy’s Soccer Wins 4-3 over Parkersburg