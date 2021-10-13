Fairmont Senior Boy’s Soccer Continues to Prove They’re One of the Best

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer added another win to their season over at RCB.

Though they only put up one goal in the first half, scored by Bubby Towns, they went on to win it 5-0.

The Polar Bears will be back on the turf this Thursday at Braxton Co., while the Eagles return for their last regular season game this Saturday at Greenbrier East.

