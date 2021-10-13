Herren emphasizes importance of finding passion, in sports or otherwise

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Taylor County Middle School likely thought they were just having an assembly with a former NBA player, but it was much more than that.

Chris Herren struggled with substance abuse throughout his high school, collegiate and professional playing careers, but lived through it to speak to more than one million students, athletes, community members and more.

One of his messages to the students today: find your passion and do it for yourself, not to please others; sticking to your passion will drive you forward and create good habits.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.