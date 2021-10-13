Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after officials reports triggered concern over care being provided in a surgical unit at a veteran care facility in Clarksburg.

VA officials said in a statement to 5 News that VAMC leadership found two “concerning” reports related to patient care in the medical surgical unit (known as “3AM) at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center during a review last Friday.

Officials say the reviews have been done since a patient safety standdown in January.

The unit’s 32 staff members have been reassigned pending an investigation, the statement said, and patients receiving care in the unit have been discharged, moved to other units in the VAMC or transferred to other VAMCs.

An external investigation is being done to look into the care being provided, officials said.

The unit is on “medical care diversion” until staff from other facilities can arrive to continue care.

The Intensive Care Unit, Community Living Center, and Behavioral Health wards remain open.

“For now, any Veteran seeking medical care admission will be transferred to local community partners or other VA medical centers to meet their needs at VA expense,” the statement said.

This comes two days after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the Alzheimer’s unit of the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility.

