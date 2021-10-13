Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw nice temperatures and a mix of clouds in the area, as a weak front pushed into NCWV. Today, expect dry weather and warm temperatures, as a high-pressure system moves south of WV and an upper-level ridge keeps us warm. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, with clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, with no rain expected. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, warmer-than-average for October. Heading into tonight, skies will still be partly cloudy. We might see some patchy fog, although it shouldn’t be as thick as this morning. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the mild mid-50s. Overall, a nice afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. We might see an isolated shower during the afternoon hours, ahead of a system out west, but other than that, we stay dry. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the summer-like upper-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice day. Friday will be warmer still, with highs in the low-80s, and we’ll also see a few more showers in the afternoon. The bulk of the rain comes on Saturday morning, as a strong cold front brings plenty of rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours. We’ll likely see about 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain during that time, so expect a slick morning commute. Temperatures will also cool down to more fall-like levels during that time. By the first half of next week, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s, much more in line with fall than the past few days. In short, we start with summer-like conditions, before rain and cooler temperatures come over the weekend.

Today: Any leftover fog burns away by late-morning. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, so we’ll see filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light, coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be summer-like once again, in the upper-70s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 76.

Tonight: Some patchy fog is possible tonight, although we won’t see as much as this morning. Barring that, expect an uneventful night. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mild mid-50s. Low: 55.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the summer-like upper-70s to low-80s again, slightly warmer than today. Overall, not a bad day. High: 80.

Friday: Temperatures will rise a little more still, with highs in the low-80s. Winds will be light, and we’ll see partly sunny skies. We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, but we won’t see much rain. Overall, not a bad day. High: 83.

