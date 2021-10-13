Morgantown Boy’s Soccer Wins 4-3 over Parkersburg
Mohigans on dominant streak heading into playoffs
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boy’s soccer built on their successful season again tonight over at Parkersburg High School.
The Mohigans grabbed the lead first with a goal from Sam Sizick.
Morgantown’s Caden Carpenter and Bernardo Pereiro kept the Mohigans in the lead, entering halftime 3-2 and coming away with a win, 4-3.
The team will finish out regular season play this Saturday at George Washington.
