Police: Bridgeport traffic stop turns up gun, $45K in drugs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after police say a loaded gun and a significant amount of drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Bridgeport police say an officer stopped 61-year-old Michael Eugene Stout just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on W. Main St.

A search turned up more than a pound of meth, several grams of fentanyl, marijuana, $1,900 cash and a loaded gun, police said.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $45,000.

Stout was arrested on drug charges.

