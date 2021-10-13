Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Taz Sherman is only entering his third year with WVU, but the awards speak for themselves.

Sherman was named a 2021-2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the only Mountaineer to receive a preseason honor from the Big 12.

Last season, Sherman averaged 13.4 points per game, 87.3 percent from the line and 35.9 percent from three.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.