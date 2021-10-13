Advertisement

Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Only Mountaineer to grab Big 12 preseason honors
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Taz Sherman is only entering his third year with WVU, but the awards speak for themselves.

Sherman was named a 2021-2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the only Mountaineer to receive a preseason honor from the Big 12.

Last season, Sherman averaged 13.4 points per game, 87.3 percent from the line and 35.9 percent from three.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV Corrections
2 arrested after deputies stop vehicle linked to murder
WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog winners announced
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case
‘Ludicrous’: Mon County schools seeing widespread vandalisms

Latest News

High school football
Elkins-Lincoln called off due to flu in week eight
Chris Herren
Herren emphasizes importance of finding passion, in sports or otherwise
Fairmont Senior boy's soccer wins over RCB 5-0
Fairmont Senior Boy’s Soccer Continues to Prove They’re One of the Best
Morgantown boy's soccer wins over Parkersburg, 4-3
Morgantown Boy’s Soccer Wins 4-3 over Parkersburg