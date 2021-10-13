United Way Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Flipside Afterschool Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new afterschool program was started by United Way recently, to help middle school students in Marion County.

Shannon Yost, program manager of Tygart Valley United Way, said that the program was to take place at three middle schools - East Fairmont Middle School, West Fairmont Middle School, and Mannington Middle School, in Marion County. The program was meant for students in grades 5 thru 8.

The goal was to give students academic support and socialization after school hours, as a way of helping them.

“We want to jumpstart these kids for a strong and prosperous future,” Shannon explained. “So we’re helping get them back on track after a lot of distance learning because of COVID.”

She also explained that the teachers at these schools were already doing an amazing job. The program was just to assist in any way possible.

According to the website, the program only accepted about 40 students per school, so those who wanted to join, would have needed to sign up soon.

Those who wanted to sign up for the program could go to the website at https://www.tvunitedway.org/flipside and click the pre-register link, or call 304-366-4550 and ask for Shannon to sign up by phone.

