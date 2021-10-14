All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 East are back open Thursday following an accident involving country singer Jason Aldean’s equipment bus.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at the Chesapeake/US 52 interchange.

The country singer was not on the bus. Huntington police tell us no one was hurt, including the bus driver.

Jason Aldean is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

