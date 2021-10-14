Car collides with building in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A car collided with a building after a crash in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on 238 W. Main St.

Emergency officials told 5 News two vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear what caused the accident, but a red car was seen crashed into the side of a nearby business.

One injury was reported but it did not require hospitalization, officials said.

