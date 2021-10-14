Advertisement

Car collides with building in Bridgeport

It’s unclear what caused the accident, but a red car was seen crashed into the side of a nearby business.
Bridgeport Crash
Bridgeport Crash(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A car collided with a building after a crash in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on 238 W. Main St.

Emergency officials told 5 News two vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear what caused the accident, but a red car was seen crashed into the side of a nearby business.

One injury was reported but it did not require hospitalization, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
HNN File
Police: Bridgeport traffic stop turns up gun, $45K in drugs
Fairmont mayor was censured after a viral video surfaced on social media.
Fairmont City Council votes to censure the mayor after a viral video surfaced online
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case
WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’

Latest News

the tea shoppe
North Central Weekly View: Tea Time at The Tea Shoppe
tea shoppe
The Tea Shoppe
Bridgeport crash
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say