Clarksburg VA medical center no longer on diversion, officials say

A VA spokesman told 5 News the medical center, which went on diversion last Friday, is once again accepting admissions.
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg VA medical center is no longer on medical care diversion, officials said Thursday.

A VA spokesman told 5 News the medical center, which went on diversion last Friday, is once again accepting admissions.

The 32-member staff of the “3AM Unit” at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center was reassigned to non-clinical roles pending an investigation into care provided in the unit.

Staff from facilities across the country has arrived at the facility and will continue to provide care, officials said.

The 3AM Unit had been shut down after VAMC leadership found two “concerning” reports related to patient care.

VA officials declined to address questions by 5 News as to what was considered “concerning” about the care, or how long the investigation would take.

