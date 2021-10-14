Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman remains unaccounted for several days after a canoe she was in overturned.

Family members of Savannah Grant tell 5 News Grant was with two men in Outer Banks, North Carolina when a canoe she was in overturned.

The two men were later rescued, but Grant has not been seen since the incident on Saturday.

The Coast Guard was called in to help, but has suspended its search.

Some members of Grant’s family have traveled to North Carolina to conduct their own searches.

