Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
A man is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Harrison County.
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Harrison County.
It happened Monday on I-79 near mile marker 121.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop the suspect, identified as Nathan Selmon, who was on a motorcycle.
Selmon sped away, at times reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph and nearly hitting several vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic, according to a criminal complaint.
Selmon eventually crashed and ran into a trailer where he was arrested, the complaint says.
A gun was found with the motorcycle, officials said.
Selmon faces a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.