Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say

A man is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Harrison County.
High-speed chase generic
High-speed chase generic(WALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Harrison County.

It happened Monday on I-79 near mile marker 121.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop the suspect, identified as Nathan Selmon, who was on a motorcycle.

Selmon sped away, at times reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph and nearly hitting several vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

Selmon eventually crashed and ran into a trailer where he was arrested, the complaint says.

A gun was found with the motorcycle, officials said.

Selmon faces a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference.

