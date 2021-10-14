Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Harrison County.

It happened Monday on I-79 near mile marker 121.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop the suspect, identified as Nathan Selmon, who was on a motorcycle.

Selmon sped away, at times reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph and nearly hitting several vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

Selmon eventually crashed and ran into a trailer where he was arrested, the complaint says.

A gun was found with the motorcycle, officials said.

Selmon faces a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference.

