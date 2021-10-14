Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was partly sunny, with summer-like temperatures. Today will be a repeat day, thanks to a high-pressure system south of us and an upper-level ridge bringing warm, dry air to WV. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, so we will see some sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Heading into tonight, we might see patchy fog in some valleys again, which could affect any commuting. Otherwise, it will be a calm night, with partly clear skies, light winds, and lows in the upper-50s. Overall, today will be an okay day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, but we will see more clouds in the area. We might even see an isolated shower in the afternoon, but we’ll see better chances of rain overnight. This comes as a cold front approaches our area from the west. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, so the summer-like weather continues. Overall, expect another warm day, with an isolated shower. Overnight into Saturday morning, the cold front pushes into NCWV, bringing rain showers throughout the morning. This rain sticks around until the early-afternoon hours at the latest, and we’ll likely see 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain in some areas. So you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads throughout the morning. By the afternoon, however, the system is gone, and we’re left with much cooler temperatures. For the first half of next week, a high-pressure system out west, plus the low-pressure system in the east, will keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the seasonable mid-60s. In short, after tomorrow, the summer-like weather ends, and we’ll see cooler, more seasonable temperatures and some sunshine.

Today: Another nice afternoon, with partly clear skies and light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s again, so the summer-like weather continues. Overall, another nice day. High: 80.

Tonight: Patchy fog is possible in some areas again, although it shouldn’t be as thick as today. Barring that, nothing eventful should happen. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mild upper-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a bit more cloud cover from the west, as a system approaches. We might see an isolated shower in the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain chances come overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s once again. Overall, expect another summer-like, partly cloudy day. High: 84.

Saturday: Most of the rain comes overnight into the morning, as a system pushes in. We’ll likely see between 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain in some areas during this time, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Most of the rain should be gone by late-morning, leading to partly clear skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will start out warm in the morning, dropping through the afternoon. High: 67.

