Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! We are halfway through the workweek and it is looking fine. We were a bit overcast this morning but then have begun to clear out a bit, leaving us with a sunny and warm day. We still have a few more days of this gorgeous weather. At least through part of the day on Friday. Tomorrow will be another partly cloudy day with temperatures slightly higher than today. On Friday we will begin to see our weather changing. A strong weather system that already brought, snow, tornadoes, wind damage and heavy rain will be in our backyard. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area on Friday afternoon and into the evening. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and showery day. Rainfall accumulations with the storms could be between ¾”-1″ of rain. The cold front is expected to move through our area around noon, and that will be the highest temperatures we see for the day, after that temperatures will begin to go down as the colder air mass moves in. Saturday’s highs will only reach 65, with the overnight low for Sunday down to 45. Sunday and Monday are looking good as cooler, and much drier air moves in. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 60′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog forming: Low 53

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms toward the later part of the day: High 83

Saturday: Showers and cooler: High 65

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.