Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! It has been a warm and cloudy day out there today, temperatures unlike what you’d imagine fall in October to be like. Today’s high reached up to the high 70′s, but tomorrow is going to be even warmer. Tonight we’ll see some decrease in clouds, and wake up to temperatures in the lower 60′s. As a storm approaches from the west, tomorrow we’ll be in the warm sector ahead of the storm with winds from the south. Temperatures are expected to be up to the lower 80′s, and this may be the last day in the 80′s we see in quite a while. The showers and thunderstorms will be moving through our area starting on Saturday morning and should be through by midafternoon. After that, we are going to stay cloudy into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping as the cooler air mass moves into our area. Sunday is going to look spectacular with plenty of sun, and finally, the temperatures that match the season, lower 60′s. As we start the new work week, we’ll again see plenty of nice skies, with temperatures slowly back on the rise.

I don’t normally chat this far out, but next weekend could be our first sight of snow for some of us. Another storm will move through next Friday, and the cold air behind this front will be colder than that one that is coming. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, some of our higher viewing areas could see a bit of snow, but of course, it won’t last once the day warms up.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 61

Friday: Increasing clouds, showers PM: High 84

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms till early afternoon, then decreasing clouds: High 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler: High 61

