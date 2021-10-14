Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is being charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting his “friend” in Gilmer County.

Levi Estep is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Brodeur.

Gilmer County deputies responded around 3 a.m. Oct. 13 to a cabin in Glenville on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, Brodeur’s mother told deputies her son had been fatally shot.

According to a criminal complaint, Brodeur and Estep were playing guitar together and Estep left before returning to the cabin.

The two men “had been friends since they were little kids,” the complaint said.

