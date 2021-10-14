Advertisement

Man dies after car hits tree in Mon County

Authorities say a man died after his car hit a tree in Monongalia County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man died after his car hit a tree in Monongalia County on Wednesday.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo on its top over a hill on the Kingwood Pike near the 1-68 overpass.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Philip V. Soldatchenkov, of Annadale, VA, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it left the road and hit the tree.

