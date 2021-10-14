Advertisement

Manchin comments on Clarksburg VA surgical unit shutdown

Senator Joe Manchin is working with VA officials after a surgical unit at a Clarksburg medical center was shutdown amid concerns over the care being provided.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Senator Manchin spoke with Secretary McDonough about the concerning situation at the Clarksburg VAMC,” a Manchin spokesperson said. “He is working closely and quickly with VA officials to determine a pathway forward and ensure every Veteran is able to receive high quality medical care in a safe environment with quality professionals and all the necessary equipment.”

This comes after VAMC leadership found two “concerning” reports related to patient care in the medical surgical unit (known as “3AM) at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center during a review last Friday.

