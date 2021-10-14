Mark Conley, 81, of Nutter Fort passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on September 14, 1940, a son of the late John and Mary Craft Conley. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Guch Conley, whom he married on September 8, 1962. Also surviving are two daughters, Teresa Perry and her husband Kenny of Quiet Dell and Rebecca Conley and her fiancé James Herbig of Nutter Fort; one son, Gary Conley and his wife Bobbi Jo of Orlando, FL; one granddaughter, Haley Cloughessy and her husband Patrick of Arkansas; and two great grandsons, Logan and Greyson. Mark was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having also been preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, John Sam (Bud) Conley, Mary Margaret Weakley, Paul Vin Conley, Tom Conley, Barbara Christine Conley Baker, James (Jim) Conley, Mike Conley and an infant sister; and two grandsons, Preston Conley Rauch and Bo Wayne Perry. Mr. Conley was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was employed with Wilson Baking Company for 25 years and retired from the City of Nutter Fort sanitation and maintenance department after 25 years of service. Mark enjoyed gardening, wood working and photography and he never met a stranger. Special thank you to WVU Hospice, June, Barbara, Carol and Dana., and the Nutter Fort Fire Department. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.