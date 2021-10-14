Martin, Smoak take top spots at Big 10 Cross Country Championship

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston’s Allie Martin and Elkins’ Charlie Smoak grabbed individual titles in the Big 10 Cross Country Championship at Philip Barbour.

Martin completed the course nearly 1:40 ahead of the second-place finisher with a time of 21:14.58.

Smoak secured the first-place finish at 18:20.89.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s girls and East Fairmont’s boys took the overall team titles.

