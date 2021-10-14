BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marvin Earl Miller, 91, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born July 9, 1930, in Letter Gap, WV; the son of the late Abe Sanford Miller and Icie Bell (Cleavenger) Miller.Marvin was a twenty-year Veteran of the United States Army proudly served during the Korean War and two tours of duty in Vietnam. Following his career in the Military he was employed for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, working at Butner, North Carolina, Lexington Kentucky, and the Robert F. Kennedy Center in Morgantown.Marvin is survived by his children, Patricia Robison-Hernandez and her husband, Jesus of Artesia, NM; Barbara Orwig of Farmington; Marvin Miller, Jr. and his wife, Doreene of Fairmont, Margaret Munson of Quinton, OK, Karoll Danish and her husband, Stephen of Star City, and Wanda Brogden of Franklinton, NC; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lee (Mathews) Miller; his grandson, Douglas Dale miller; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Nicole Edwards; three brothers, Frank Miller, Jimmy Miller, and Jack Miller; and his sister. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Full military rites will be provided by the will be preformed by the Marion County Veterans Council Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.