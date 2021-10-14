Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremiah King is our Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

The “King of Clarksburg” has averaged 214.6 yards per game this season, with his game-high 330 yards at Greenbrier East.

Those numbers propelled King to pass the Harrison County all-time rushing record, previously held by Notre Dame’s Santino Cava, who had 5,798 career yards.

King sits on 5,885 career yards at this point in the season, having passed the county record with a 2-yard run during last Friday’s game against Lincoln.

With the help of his teammates and a successful postseason run, King could make a run at the state all-time rushing record of 7,482 yards.

