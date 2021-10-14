Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King

King is now the Harrison Co. all-time rushing record holder
People's Bank Player of the Week: Jeremiah King
People's Bank Player of the Week: Jeremiah King(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremiah King is our Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

The “King of Clarksburg” has averaged 214.6 yards per game this season, with his game-high 330 yards at Greenbrier East.

Those numbers propelled King to pass the Harrison County all-time rushing record, previously held by Notre Dame’s Santino Cava, who had 5,798 career yards.

King sits on 5,885 career yards at this point in the season, having passed the county record with a 2-yard run during last Friday’s game against Lincoln.

With the help of his teammates and a successful postseason run, King could make a run at the state all-time rushing record of 7,482 yards.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
HNN File
Police: Bridgeport traffic stop turns up gun, $45K in drugs
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Fairmont mayor was censured after a viral video surfaced on social media.
Fairmont City Council votes to censure the mayor after a viral video surfaced online
One lane I-64 EB is closed while crews work to clear an accident involving country singer Jason...
All lanes of I-64 reopen after accident involving Jason Aldean equipment bus

Latest News

High school XC
Martin, Smoak take top spots at Big 10 Cross Country Championship
High school football
Elkins-Lincoln called off due to flu in week eight
Taz Sherman
Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Chris Herren
Herren emphasizes importance of finding passion, in sports or otherwise