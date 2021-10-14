Advertisement

Stuffed tiger left at Yeager Airport reunited with owner

An effort on social media helped to reunite a little girl with her lost stuffed animal.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An effort on social media helped to reunite a little girl with her lost stuffed animal.

A stuffed tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston when the girl and her family made a visit to the airport to pick up relatives.

Airport officials took to social media looking for the lost stuffie’s owner and Thursday are happy to announce the young girl has been reunited with her bff.

She also got to meet the airport’s canine employee, Hercules.

The tiger’s owner and her brother and sister each got a stuffed Hercules and a goodie back.

Hercules is Yeager Airport’s wildlife dog. He is trained to keep animals off of the runway.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
HNN File
Police: Bridgeport traffic stop turns up gun, $45K in drugs
Fairmont mayor was censured after a viral video surfaced on social media.
Fairmont City Council votes to censure the mayor after a viral video surfaced online
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case
WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’

Latest News

Child reunited with lost stuffed animal at Yeager Airport
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Sen. Joe Manchin
Manchin comments on Clarksburg VA surgical unit shutdown
the tea shoppe
North Central Weekly View: Tea Time at The Tea Shoppe
tea shoppe
The Tea Shoppe