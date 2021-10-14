Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
HNN File
Police: Bridgeport traffic stop turns up gun, $45K in drugs
Fairmont mayor was censured after a viral video surfaced on social media.
Fairmont City Council votes to censure the mayor after a viral video surfaced online
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police seeking man for questioning in assault case
WV task force arrests 44 in ‘Operation Invictus’

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64