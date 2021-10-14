Two local VA health facilities in the spotlight this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 11, the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility was reprimanded by Governor Justice in his COVID-19 briefing after reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. Eight residents in the Alzheimer’s unit tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members were positive as well.

5 News received a statement from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center that said their surgical unit, or as they call it, the 3AM unit, was under investigation.

During their daily review of patient safety reports on October 8, the leadership team found two cases related to patient care at the facility that they said were concerning.

Part of the statement said, “Due to these concerns, local Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 and VA medical center leaders decided to administratively reassign all 32 members of the 3AM unit nursing staff from clinical care pending an investigation.”

Some of our viewers shared, on Facebook, they wanted to know what the hospital meant by “Concerning” reports. Where was the staff reassigned? How long would the investigation take?

We reached out to try and get those questions answered for our viewers. We received a statement saying that no further comment would be made.

The patients receiving care in the 3AM unit had been discharged and either moved to other units in the hospital or transferred to another VA Medical Center.

