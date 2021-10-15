Bridgeport business celebrates National Freedom Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, businesses across the country celebrated the ninth annual National Freedom Day.

The day is an opportunity to give back to veterans who served the U.S. by offering free or reduced-cost services.

Dr. Bob Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental in Bridgeport, says he was inspired with the idea after hearing a song about service men and women nine years ago.

Wilson Martino Dental participates by offer free cleaning and dental services to veterans.

