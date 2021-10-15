Advertisement

Bridgeport business celebrates National Freedom Day

Dr. Bob Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental in Bridgeport, says he was inspired with the idea after hearing a song about service men and women nine years ago.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, businesses across the country celebrated the ninth annual National Freedom Day.

The day is an opportunity to give back to veterans who served the U.S. by offering free or reduced-cost services.

Dr. Bob Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental in Bridgeport, says he was inspired with the idea after hearing a song about service men and women nine years ago.

Wilson Martino Dental participates by offer free cleaning and dental services to veterans.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant - GoFundMe
Fairmont woman missing after canoe overturns
High-speed chase generic
Harrison County pursuit reached speeds of 110+ mph, officials say
Levi Estep - WV Corrections
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting lifelong ‘friend’
Man dies after car hits tree in Mon County
Investigation underway after ‘concerning’ reports at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Latest News

Freedom Day USA at Wilson Martino Dental
Freedom Day USA at Wilson Martino Dental
Deer
WVDNR mails permits for limited antlerless deer season
Justice announces $1B broadband initiative
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
Clarksburg VA nursing facility resident dies after COVID-19 infection, governor says