Clarksburg VA nursing facility resident dies after COVID-19 infection, governor says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A resident at the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility who was infected with COIVD-19 has died, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

“That person evidently was pretty ill,” Justice said.

Justice said the person was in hospice care prior to being infected.

The announcement comes four days after Justice announced an outbreak at the facility that included eight residents in the facility’s Alzheimer’s unit testing positive, along with some staff members.

Justice said Friday there are 17 total residents and 13 positive cases, as well as five staff who have tested positive.

The National Guard was called to help sanitize the facility.

“We do have it contained to the very best of our ability,” Justice said. “These are heroes and we’re trying to look after them in every way.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.